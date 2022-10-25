Manufacturing plant in Macon to expand, grow jobs

Macon's manufacturing plant with Nichiha USA is expanding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More jobs are about to become available in Macon now that a manufacturing plant is expanding.

Nichiha USA’s Macon plant, which opened in 2006, is about to benefit from a $150 million investment to implement advanced technologies and processes, which will also add an additional 500,000 square feet to the Macon campus. This expansion will help the facility grow to hold 2 plants and a new warehouse once the project has been finished.

The growth is also going to allow the Japanese-owned company to design and build more products in the U.S., which will lessen the reliance on imports and the international supply chain. This development to the Macon plant will bring in about 100 new jobs, ranging from production, to warehouse, to management positions.

Robby Fountain, Chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority, had this to say about the expansion:

“For more than 16 years, Nichiha has been a staple international industry in Macon-Bibb County,” … “The addition and expansion of their existing plant and the projected growth of their workforce speak to the great value that our community brings to Nichiha and all our existing industry partners.”

Anyone interested in applying to Nichiha USA can send resumes to NichihaHR@nichiha.com , or view available opportunities and apply on Indeed at https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Nichiha-USA/jobs. Walk-ins are also available at 3150 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA 31216.