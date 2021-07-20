Man’s death in Crawford County ruled an accidental drowning

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man found dead in a pond Monday morning died in an accidental drowning.

That’s according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

A CCSO news release sent Tuesday said the sheriff’s office got a call just after 8 a.m. Monday about a possible death at 89 Autumn Drive. Deputies arrived and found 73-year-old John Willard Crews unresponsive in a pond. Coroner Sheldon Maddox pronounced him dead.

“The Department of Natural Resources and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has ruled this investigation as an accidental drowning after Crews slipped into the pond,” the release said.

