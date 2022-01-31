Man’s body recovered from Lake Sinclair after 6 days of searching

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Just short of a week of searching, the body of 71 year-old Joseph Terry Roberson has been recovered.

Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young tells 41NBC that crews retrieved Roberson’s body around 12:45 p.m., and it was found in the same area of the lake that the boat sunk.

Roberson’s body is currently being transferred to the Baldwin County Coroner, who will confirm the cause of death.

Joseph Terry Roberson and his wife were out fishing the evening of January 25th when their boat began to take on water and sink. Roberson’s wife called 911 and told authorities that she and Joseph were going to put on their life jackets and try to swim to shore, when emergency assistance arrived, only Roberson’s wife was found.

