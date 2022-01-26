Baldwin couple’s boat takes on water while fishing in Lake Sinclair, Authorities still searching for one

UPDATE: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has provided additional information concerning this incident.

According to the DNR, the couple on the boat was a husband and wife, and when they called 911 they stated that their boat was beginning to sink near Airport Island on Lake Sinclair. The wife told authorities over the phone that she and her husband were putting on life jackets and going to swim to shore. When the authorities arrived, they found the wife, but the man was missing.

The DNR says Game Wardens are currently using sonar equipment in the search, along with the assistance of the Baldwin County and Milledgeville Fire Departments. The DNR plans to do a few low flyovers in a helicopter to see if they spot anything from the air.

The water is around 50 to 60 feet deep in the area, in the original Oconee River channel, where water temperatures are in the upper 40’s.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday evening, a man and a woman were out fishing on Lake Sinclair when their boat began to take on water, and they called 911.

According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, the call came in around 7:49 p.m., and authorities arrived on scene and retrieved the woman from the water around 8:30 or 9:00 p.m. Young says that the Baldwin County Fire Department and DNR are still working to find the man, who is now considered a missing person.

This is still an ongoing situation– stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.