Man’s body recovered after drowning in Centerville pond

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man’s body was recovered from a small pond in Centerville after a 4-hour search Tuesday afternoon.

Houston County Coroner James Williams tells 41NBC that around 2 p.m., 58-year-old Richard Wayne Doherty of Warner Robins was in a boat fishing with a friend at 108 Willow Glen Drive when the boat flipped over. The other gentleman made it out of the pond safely, but Doherty went under.

The search included the Centerville and Houston County Fire Departments, The Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR divers recovered Doherty’s body around 6 p.m. Coroner Williams was not aware if any floatation devices were on board the boat.