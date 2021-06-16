Man, woman face multiple charges after Warner Robins home invasion

A 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested Tuesday in connection to a May 23 home invasion.

Photos: Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman face multiple charges in connection to a home invasion that happened last month.

A Warner Robins Police news release posted to the WRPD Facebook page Tuesday afternoon said 26-year-old Dabid Dewayne Haywood and 23-year-old Nia Elena Ming, both of Warner Robins, were arrested Tuesday.

The release said Haywood and Ming forcefully entered a home in the 400 block of Vermont Avenue on May 23 and engaged in a physical altercation with the home’s occupants.

Police say Haywood had a gun and fired numerous shots at the home while fleeing the scene.

Haywood is charged with home invasion, aggravated assault and criminal damage. Ming is charged with home invasion-party to the crime and aggravated assault-party to the crime.

Both Haywood and Ming are being held at the Houston County Detention Facility.

