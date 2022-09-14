Man, woman arrested following raids of 2 Sandersville homes

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after two homes were raided following a several months long investigation into illegal drug sales.

Ernest Johnson Jr. and Sandra Annette Butts (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after two homes were raided following a several months long investigation into illegal drug sales.

49-year-old Ernest Johnson Jr. of Sandersville is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, and 66-year-old Sandra Annette Butts of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and GC K-9 units conducted the raids.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.