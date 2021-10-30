Man wanted for two shootings in Macon, arrested in Augusta for homicide

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A man wanted for multiple shootings in Macon earlier this month, is now in jail.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators issued warrants for 34-year-old De Quin Ja ’Nile Hamlin, at the beginning of the week. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office then spoke with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in reference to Hamlin being connected to a Homicide in Augusta, Georgia.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, Richmond County Investigators met with the Magistrate Judge and also issued warrants for the arrest of Hamlin.

He’s being charged in connection with the death of 46-year-old Percy Welch Jr. and two shooting victims, 37-year-old Tavares Devon Lavender and 38-year-old Althonio Leon Carlisle. The shooting happened on Cherry Avenue on October 10. Both Lavender and Carlisle were treated for their injuries and have been released from the hospital.

Hamlin is also being charged in connection with a seperate shooting after the Cherry Avenue incident. Deputies say 37-year-old Kevin Jantae Watson was shot on Napier Avenue, near PioNono Avenue. Watson was taken to the Atrium Health Navicent. He remains in critical, but stable conditio

In total, he’s charged with Homicide and three counts of Aggravated Assault. Hamlin is currently in the Richmond County Jail, and will then face charges in Bibb County.