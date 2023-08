Man wanted for stealing from Kohl’s on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man caught stealing in a video that they posted on social media.

The man was caught stealing items from Kohl’s on Zebulon Road, loading them up into a truck that was waiting outside of the store. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. last Saturday.

If you recognize this man or know where he is, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.