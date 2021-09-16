Man wanted for questioning in Dollar General theft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.

They say the Dollar General in Juliette was robbed on September 14 around 1:15 p.m.

The person of interest is described as black male wearing a white ball cap, white shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black back pack, and left the scene in a orange Ford Focus.

If you have any information or know who this person is, call Investigator Mark Holloway at 478-994-7043 ext. 235.