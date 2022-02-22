Man wanted for identity theft after cashing counterfeit checks at Truist Bank

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is wanted after assuming the identity of someone else and cashing counterfeit checks in their name.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Property Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect connected to a forgery and identity theft investigation.

The report from BCSO says on August 12, 2021, a man walked into the Truist Bank at 2998 Riverside Drive and assumed the identity of an account holder and cashed several counterfeit checks for an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are attached here.

Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Reginal Crime Stoppers at 1—877-68CRIME.