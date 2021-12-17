Man wanted for forgery after faking identity and cashing counterfeit checks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is wanted for forgery after assuming the identity of an account holder at a bank and cashing several counterfeit checks.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release saying that they’re asking for the public’s help in finding the man behind this incident, which took place on September 20th, 2021, at the Truist bank on Zebulon Road and Riverside Drive.

The suspect is described as an older white male, wearing a dark fedora style hat, light blue shirt, and white face mask.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the suspect is urged to call Investigator Thoy Bunleijdeagh at (478) 803-2369, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers 1-877-68CRIME.