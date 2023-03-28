Man wanted for Dollar General armed robbery in Macon

The suspect entered the store around 1:20pm Tuesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery. It happened around 1:20pm Tuesday at Dollar General located at 4996 Bloomfield Road.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a man approached the checkout counter and pulled out a firearm. After getting money from the cashier, the suspect ran from the business.

The suspect is described as a slender man wearing a royal blue hoodie (hood up), a white surgical mask, a wedding ring, dark gray or black jeans (skinny) and gray or black sneakers.

The circumstances surrounding this case are still under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation Is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.