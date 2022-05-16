Man shot near Southwest High School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault that took place in the parking lot, near the Southwest High School’s track & field area The incident occurred Friday evening and was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 7:49p.m.

21-year-old Jakrori Williams was transported by personal vehicle to the Atrium Health Navicent for a gunshot wound. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident when Williams arrived at the Emergency Room. Williams was listed to be in critical , but stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.