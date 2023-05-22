Teen shot and killed on Williams Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A teen is dead after being shot this morning. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 600 block of Williams Street, just after 02:00 a.m.

Deputies responded to Williams Street regarding reports of shots fired. Upon arrival they located a 16-year-old, Derrick Putmon shot on the sidewalk and unresponsive. The male was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley on scene. No one else was injured.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.