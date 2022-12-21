Man shoots at Georgia State Patrol Trooper during chase

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a second officer involved shooting in Middle Georgia on Tuesday. This one happening in Houston County.

Investigators say a Georgia State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Watson Boulevard around 11 a.m. The driver, 33-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, did not stop and that led to a police chase.

During the chase, he fired multiple shots at the Trooper. Rodriguez later came to a stop behind a business and got out of the vehicle with a firearm. The Trooper fired his gun, and Rodriguez ran away.

Rodriguez ran to a nearby apartment complex where he carjacked a man at gunpoint and drove away from the Trooper. Rodriguez drove into Bibb County where he ultimately wrecked on US 41 near GA-247.

Rodriguez was then taken into custody, and being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

No officers were injured during the incident.