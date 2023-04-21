Man sentenced to life for killing his longtime friend
Evidence showed Christoper Woods shot 69-year-old Freddie Battle from behind, while Battle was sitting in a chair.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A longtime friendship ends with one man dead, and the other in to spend the rest of his life behind bars.
In July of 2021, 60-year-old Christopher Leon Woods shot and killed his friend Freddie Lee Battle inside a home on Bethel Church Road in Lizella.
The Office of Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Anita Howard, says Woods called 911 and admitted he shot and killed “his best friend” over ongoing frustrations between the men.
Evidence showed Woods shot 69-year-old Battle from behind, while Battle was sitting in a chair. Having been convicted of Aggravated Assault in 1994, Woods was a convicted felon and could not be in possession of a gun.
The case was presented to a Bibb County jury over two days. They found Woods guilty of all counts including: Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“The jury has spoken, and sent a strong message that this community will not tolerate firearms in the hands of those who cannot legally possess them and who, moreover, engage in senseless violent acts”, said DA Howard. “These individuals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Battle.”