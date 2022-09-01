Man sentenced to 25 years in child molestation case in Houston Co.

The sex offender will serve 25 years in prison for aggravated child molestation.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A sex offender will serve 25 years in prison for aggravated child molestation in Houston County. Judge Bo Adams sentenced 40-year-old Jonathan Allan Bennett in Houston County Superior Court, Wednesday.

Bennett pleaded guilty to charges, and he will be on probation for the remainder of his life. Bennett will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to Houston District Attorney William Kendall, the charges in this case stem from acts of sexual abuse committed by Bennett between October 2008 and October 2010. Kendall says Bennett’s victim was as young as five years old when the abuse started.

“Our children must be protected,” said Kendall. “When something bad happens to them, we must show them that our law enforcement and prosecutors will hold those criminals accountable for their actions.”

“Unfortunately, these types of crimes are all too common in the world we live in,” said Assistant District Attorney Justin C. Duane. “With yesterday’s sentence, there is one less predator in our community. I am grateful that justice was done and, hopefully, the victim and their family will be able to find closure on such a horrific chapter in their lives.”

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office also thanks the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Crescent House Child Advocacy Center in helping with this case.