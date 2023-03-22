Man sentenced to 15 years in deadly 2021 DUI crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge sentences a Gray man to 15 years behind bars for a 2021 deadly DUI crash. Wednesday, 50-year-old Jason Ellis Partin pleaded guilty to First Degree Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in Bibb Superior Court. The court sentenced Partin to 15 years, with the first 12 to be served in prison.

In April 2021, Partin was speeding in his Chevy Silverado, when he crashed into a vehicle parked along the shoulder of Knight Road. At the time, 18-year-old Tyler Hart and his two friends were sitting inside the parked vehicle. Evidence shows, Partin was driving recklessly when he drove into the opposite lane and he slammed into Hart’s vehicle. Hart tried to exit the vehicle, but he was hit and dragged underneath Partin’s vehicle.

Hart died from his injuries, and his two friends were injured in the crash.

At the time of this event, Partin’s blood alcohol level was .177, which is more than twice the legal limit in Georgia.

“My heart goes out the family of this young man, whose life was cut short by such recklessness,” said Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard. “The dangers of drinking and driving cannot be overstated, are very real, and can have terribly tragic consequences. Individuals who bring harm to others in this manner can expect to be prosecuted by my Office to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office thanks the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the investigation and prosecution of this case.