Man robs Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Armed Robbery at a Macon gas station. It happened at the Triangle Food & Gas on Millerfield Road just after 9:00 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a man walked into the store as it was closing, and demanded money from the register. Once getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran out of the store.

No one was injured during this incident.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.