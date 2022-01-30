Man robs ‘Captain D’s’ at gunpoint

Sheriff Deputies say the incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. Friday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An armed robbery at Captain D’s on Gray Highway has investigators searching for a suspect.

Witnesses say a black male wearing a black jacket and blue ski mask entered the restaurant during closing hours Friday night. That’s when the suspect took out a handgun and demanded money. After taking some cash, he escaped on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers if you have any information regarding this incident.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office: 478-751-7500

Macon Regional Crime Stoppers: 1-877-68CRIME