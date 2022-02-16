Man robs Boost Mobile store at gunpoint in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at Boost Mobile at 3263 Mercer University Drive.

Deputies say just before 6:00 p.m., a man entered the store with a firearm. According to a news release, the man demanded money from the clerk. After getting an undisclosed amount of money he ran from the scene.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.

Deputies say the suspect is medium build, and last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, and multi-colored shoes with a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.