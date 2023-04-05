Man killed in hit-and-run along I-16 in Macon

Deputies responded to the incident around 2:15 Wednesday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit and run along Interstate 16 (westbound). Deputies responded to the incident around 2:15 Wednesday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle hit a male walking on Interstate 16 at the Interstate 75 (northbound) intersection.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The male victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin has been identified.

This fatal collision is still under investigation.