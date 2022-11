Man killed in accident on Watson Blvd.

Victim left the roadway and rolled his vehicle

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a single car accident in Warner Robins. According to a press release, Thursday night just after 6pm, 55-year-old Steven Yates was driving his 2019 Dodge Challenger westbound on Watson Blvd. when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. Yates was found unresponsive on scene. The accident is still under investigation.