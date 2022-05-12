Man dies in accident at Tractor Supply Distribution Center involving forklift

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that a man has died after an accident at the Tractor Supply Distribution Center in Macon.

According to Jones, the accident took place around 9:39 a.m. on Thursday morning at the center by Frank Amerson Parkway.

The accident involved a forklift and a gun safe, and has left a man dead.

The deputy coroner is on the scene.

More information will be posted as it is available, stay with 41NBC for updates.