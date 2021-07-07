Man injured in shooting on Dewey Street in Macon

Deputies responded to an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Dewey Street just after 1:00pm.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Macon Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Dewey Street just after 1:00pm.

Deputies say someone was shot during an altercation. The wounded man was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent for treatment of a gunshot wound. Deputies say another man involved in the shooting left the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.