Man indicted for felony murder from October 2022 incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is being indicted for the October 2022 death of Tommy Williams.

According to court documents, Brandon Neal is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, affray, and more after an incident that took place on October 8th of 2022. The indictment says there was a fight in the outside yard at 1431 Bailey Avenue, where the incident took place.

Tamona Latrell Howard is also being charged with hindering the apprehension of punishment of a criminal– in reference to her unlawfully concealing Brandon Neal.