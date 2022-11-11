Man in critical condition after shooting in west Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it received a call just after 7 p.m. of an aggravated assault in the 3800 block of Greenbriar Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Thursday night.

Deputies were then called to the Atrium Health Navicent, after 28-year-old Devonta Jackson showed up in the Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.