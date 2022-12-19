Man in critical condition after hit and run

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian involved hit and run, with serious injury. The collision was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 7:18 p.m., Sunday.

It was reported that a male was struck, while walking in the 300 block of PioNono Avenue. The male was struck by an unknown vehicle that had fled the scene.

The male victim was transported to the Atrium Navicent Health by ambulance and is currently listed to be in critical, but stable condition. The name of the victim with not be released at this time.

Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

This pedestrian involved collision is under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.