Man dead after fight

He was struck in the head with an unknown object

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man died Sunday after getting into a fight on Village Green Drive over the weekend. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the fight happened around 1:17p.m., Saturday when an unknown male approached 56-year-old Jeffery Giddens at his home and got into a verbal argument. The verbal argument became physical and Giddens was hit in the head with an unknown object. Giddens fell to the ground and the other male individual fled the area.

Giddens was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was listed to be in critical condition but he died from his injuries Sunday.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.