Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot On Ft. Hill St.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in the 1200 block of Fort Hill Street Thursday night around 11:41p.m.

According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Darius Deonta Grayer, was shot in front of his residence. Grayer was transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance and is listed to be in critical condition.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.