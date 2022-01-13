Man found shot and killed on Elpis Street

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside of a vacant duplex, in the 2800 block of Elpis Street which is near Pansy Ave. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 3:00a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the press release, 37-year-old Christopher Sean Abram was found fatally wounded, outside of the duplex.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.