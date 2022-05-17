Man found dead near intersection of Ibex, Chappell Streets in Macon

The incident was called in just before 10 p.m. Monday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Monday night.

It happened near the intersection of Ibex Street and Chappell Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Just before 10 o’clock, deputies responded to a report of a person shot and found the male victim, 28-year-old Ormonda Cortez Clark, dead on the scene.

The death is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.