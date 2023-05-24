Man dies in afternoon crash on Millerfield Road in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is dead following a crash on Millerfield Road in Macon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of Millerfield Road just after 4:20 p.m. Deputies say a Dodge Wrecker crossed the center line and hit a Ford Econoline Van. The driver of the van then lost control of the vehicle and it rolled onto its side.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 76-year-old John Joseph Mims of Macon was ejected from the van and died at the scene. A second passenger, a 49-year-old female from Macon, was transport to Atrium Health Navicent. She remains in critical condition.

Deputies say the driver of the van is a 42-year-old female from Macon. She was treated and released on scene.

The driver of the wrecker that crossed the center line is a 41-year-old male from Warner Robins. Deputies say at the time of the crash, the wrecker went off the road and hit a tree. The driver was also treated and released at the scene.

Deputies say the traffic collision remains under investigation.