Man dies after being shot in May

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died Saturday from complications following a shooting injury.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died Saturday from complications following a shooting injury.

Wynes was shot on Bailey Avenue while he was driving home from work on May 19.

The shooting remains under investigation. Call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.