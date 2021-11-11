Man dies after being found with gunshot wound at apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is dead after being shot at Shadowood West Apartments on West Highland Drive Wednesday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the apartment complex around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night regarding a shots fired call.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Cyrus Norwood, was pronounced dead on scene by the coroner’s office.

Investigators are currently following up on a lead of a person was seen running from the scene into the woods behind the apartment complex. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter is assisting with a search of the area.

Further information will be released once it becomes available.

This incident is still under investigation anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.