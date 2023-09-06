Man in critical condition after shooting outside north Macon grocery store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in the parking lot of Food Depot on Northside Drive on Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened just after 9 p.m. after an altercation erupted in the parking lot.

“During the altercation, a firearm was pulled, and a 33-year-old male was shot,” a sheriff’s office news release stated.

The shooting victim drove himself to Kroger, located at 220 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard. From there, he was taken to the Atrium Health Navicent.

The shooting is still under investigation. Call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have information.