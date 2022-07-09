Man in critical condition after east Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot Friday night.

It happened around 8 o’clock in the 2500 block of Emery Highway, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Witnesses told deputies they pulled into the parking lot and discovered a male lying on the ground.

An ambulance took him to Atrium Health Navicent.

Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

