Man in critical condition after crash on Pierce Avenue

A 56-year-old man is in critical condition at Atrium Health Navicent after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 56-year-old man is in critical condition at Atrium Health Navicent after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night.

It happened just after 7:30 on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said a tractor trailer driven by a 50-year-old Forsyth man was traveling north on Pierce Avenue when a Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 56-year-old Macon man, crossed the center line.

The driver of the tractor trailer was treated and released on the scene. The occupants’ identities have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is under investigation. Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.