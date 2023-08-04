Man caught hours after escaping police chase in Dooly County

It happened in the area of Coppedge Road, Highway 27 and Tippetteville Road in Vienna.

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man in Dooly County is now in custody after be on the run Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with Georgia State Patrol were looking for a man who escaped a crash after a police chase.

According to the post, the suspect was on the run for at least five hours.