Man attempts to start fire in Forsyth Robins Financial Credit Union

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a man tried to set fire to the Robins Financial Credit Union in Forsyth.

According to a witness, the suspect walked into the credit union with what was believed to be a can of gas and started pouring it on teller windows, and attempted to start a fire.

Deputies arrived on the scene, rushed into the credit union, and were able to take the suspect into custody.

We’re working to get more information from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and will update this story as we receive updates.