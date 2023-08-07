Man arrested off Log Cabin Drive after bicycle chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man with 9 outstanding warrants was recently taken into custody in Macon.

The Bibb county sheriff’s office posted these photos Sunday night, saying the man was arrested off Log Cabin Drive.

They say deputies recognized the man riding a bicycle as a wanted person and went to make contact when he sped off from deputies on his bike, throwing a handgun from his waistband during the chase.

He was taken to the Bibb county law enforcement center for the warrants and a new charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.