Man arrested in Dublin after shooting on Tuesday

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested for aggravated assault in Dublin on Tuesday.

According to the Dublin Police, the arrest stems from a shooting at Riverview Heights Apartments on Riverview Drive.

Officers responded to the scene around midnight, where they found a man shot in the chest. Officers say they saw the suspect, 28-year-old Keyan Taylor, running from the scene with blood on his clothes.

Officers arrested him after a short foot chase.