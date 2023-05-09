Man arrested in connection to death on Log Cabin Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 28-year-old Kaneza Rikial Owens.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Treyvon Deshun Walker was taken into custody Tuesday morning just after 11 a.m. at a residence in the 1500 block of Dexter Avenue. He was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he’s being charged with Murder and Probation Violation.

The BCSO was able to find Walker with the help of the Bibb County Special Investigation Unit, Gang Unit, Analysis Unit, U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms, and Explosives.