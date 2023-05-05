Man wanted in connection to fatal shooting on Log Cabin Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous in connection to a deadly shooting that happened early Friday morning.

According to the BCSO, deputies responded to Green Meadows Apartments concerning a domestic dispute– when they arrived they heard a gunshot in the apartment. When deputies entered the apartment, they found 28-year-old Kaneza Owens unresponsive– she was taken to Atrium Health where she was later pronounced dead by staff.

It was reported that Owens was arguing with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Treyvon Walker, when the shooting happened. BCSO says Walker fled the scene on foot, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. A photo of Walker is attached here:

Anyone with information on the incident or Walker’s whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.