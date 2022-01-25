Man arrested in connection to body found along Highway 96 in Twiggs Co.

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office, the body was located on December 19th

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a body found along Highway 96 West.

Authorities arrested 52-year-old Stacy Gene Wehunt on Friday, January 21st. He is charged with Concealing the death of another, Tampering with evidence, Making false statements, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, Wehunt called 911 just before 7:00pm on December 19th. He reported a body found in a ditch beside Highway 96 West in Twiggs County. Investigators say the body was located about 50 yards east of Wehunt’s driveway which intersects with the highway.

An autopsy identified the body as Carrie Elizabeth Burke from Jackson, Georgia. Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum says the body appeared to be on the property for one to two weeks based on the condition of the body.

An investigation revealed that Burke had been temporarily living at the home of Stacy Wehunt located in Twiggs County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office followed leads and conducted multiple interviews, leading to Wehunt’s arrest. Investigators also obtained warrants to search Wehunt’s home and cars. They reported finding Burke’s ID in one of Wehunt’s vehicles.

The Twiggs county Sheriff’s office is waiting for toxicology and other reports to determine the cause of death. More charges will follow once those results return.