Man arrested in connection with 2021 involuntary manslaughter investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to an investigation from 2021 for Involuntary Manslaughter.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday around 8 p.m., investigators spotted a suspect who was wanted in connection to an incident that happened in January of 2021, in which the suspect got into a physical altercation with 54-year-old Larry Liggins. During this altercation, the suspect punched Liggins, causing him to fall back and hit his head against a wooden pillar. Liggins was taken to the hospital but would later die as his condition progressed.

The suspect that got into the altercation was identified as Justin Antryon Collins, who is now 32-years-old. When investigators found him on Monday, he was seen exiting the Texaco on Ocmulgee East Blvd. Investigators tried to make contact with him, which led him to flee on foot, deputies arrived to help, and Collins was taken into custody.

Collins was also wanted in Chatham County for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon, and Reckless Driving. He was considered to be armed and dangerous, but has now been taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where his warrant for Involuntary Manslaughter was served.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.