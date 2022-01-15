Man arrested for stealing truck from Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man accused of stealing a car from a gas station was taken into custody Friday morning.

The incident happened at the Citgo Gas Station on Pio Nono Avenue just before 8 a.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was sitting in his truck, when 46-year-old Joseph Wilson opened up the door of the victims truck. The owner got out of his truck and confronted the male, leading to a fight.

They say Wilson then jumped into the truck and sped off, headed towards Anthony Road.

Deputies located the stolen truck on Hawkinsville Road a few hours later. They were able to stop Wilson and arrested him without incident.

He’s being held without bond on the charges of Theft by Taking (Felony) and Robbery (Felony).

The vehicle was returned to the owner. He was not injured during the incident.