Man arrested for April deadly shooting on Hall St.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in April.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Shamar Robinson was arrested on Sunday on warrants for the murder of 26-year-old Donmeico Flowers, who was shot and killed on April 1st at a residence on Hall Street during a fight.

Robinson was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and doesn’t have bond at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.