Man killed in Saturday morning shooting in Macon

Deputies responded to a fight at a home around 2:30 Saturday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Deputies are investigating a death that took place at a home on Hall Street off Gray Highway.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a fight at a home around 2:30 Saturday morning.

During the fight shots were fired and 26-year-old Donmeico Flowers was hit by gunfire and later died at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-751-7500.